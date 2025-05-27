Fiji strengthens ocean protection

The maritime security forces are stepping up their role in supporting the enforcement of the government’s marine conservation goals, particularly the protection of 30 percent of Fiji’s ocean territory as Marine Protected Areas.

Republic of Fiji Navy Commander, Captain Timoci Natuva, says they are ready to assist in this important task.

“It’s going to be a big activity, requires a lot of resources, and requires a lot of capability to support us in order to support other agencies. I think we’re going to a period of the need to conserve our, you know, maritime species, conserve sustainable development and protecting of our waters.”

The Navy is already working jointly with Police, Fisheries, and Customs from forward operating bases in Lautoka and Vanua Levu.

Boats from Customs and Fisheries are being used, with the Navy providing personnel and fuel.

The initiative aligns with national efforts to conserve marine species and ensure the sustainable use of ocean resources, reinforcing the government’s commitment to a coordinated, whole-of-government approach.

