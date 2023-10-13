Fiji stands with Israel: Rabuka

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka strongly condemns the recent attack by the Hamas on Israel.

In a statement, Rabuka says Fiji is deeply troubled by the distressing reports of civilians, including the elderly and young, who have been subjected to attacks and abductions from their homes.

The Prime Minister says Fiji categorically abhors the barbarity of these atrocities and calls for the immediate release of all abducted persons.

Rabuka says Fiji stands with Israel and affirms its unequivocal right to defend itself against such indiscriminate attacks, as permitted by international law.

He adds at the recent United Nations General Assembly, Fiji in alignment with other nations, called for global peace and the establishment of zones of peace in our respective regions.

Rabuka says the people of Fiji send their thoughts and prayers to Israel as it navigates through these difficult days, working diligently to safeguard its people and secure peace for the region.