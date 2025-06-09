Fiji retains key regional leadership role

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji has been re-elected Chair of the Regional Steering Group for Civil Registration and Vital Statistics in Asia and the Pacific for the 2026–2030 term.

The appointment was endorsed during the group’s meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, reaffirming Fiji’s leadership in strengthening civil registration systems across the region.

Permanent Secretary for Justice Selina Kuruleca says Fiji has chaired the Regional Steering Group since 2015 and has helped drive reforms to ensure people are legally recognised through effective civil registration systems.

She highlighted progress made over the past decade, including improved registration services, greater digitalisation and stronger accessibility, while noting that challenges remain in reaching remote and vulnerable communities.

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Civil Registration and Vital Statistics systems record births, deaths, marriages and divorces, providing legal identity and critical data for government planning and service delivery.

As Chair, Fiji will continue working with regional partners and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific to advance the goal of universal and resilient civil registration systems by 2030.