Search underway amid severe weather warnings

[File Photo]

A search and rescue operation is underway for six people missing in Lau waters, as authorities warn that ignoring weather advisories costs lives.

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji says a half-cabin fibreglass boat traveling from Namuka to Fulaga Island failed to arrive after departing at 10 a.m. yesterday.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Fiji was activated after the vessel became overdue. Two other boats leaving Namuka at the same time reached Fulaga safely.

Coordinators worked through the night and are expanding the search with air and surface assets, despite strong winds and rough seas. Authorities fear the missing vessel lacked safety equipment.

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MSAF urges mariners to obey weather warnings and avoid operating small craft in dangerous seas. Vessels near Namuka and Fulaga should watch for a white half-cabin fibreglass boat with a 40-horsepower engine and six people aboard.

Anyone with information should call the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (1539) or the nearest police station.