Fiji Black claim Fiji Invitational title in thriller

[Photo: FILE]

Crest Fiji Black captain Elenoa Gukirewa has credited strong team connections and combinations for her side’s success after edging Crest Fiji Blue 56-55 to win the Fiji Invitational Tournament.

In a thrilling final that went down to the wire, Fiji Black held their nerve to secure a one-goal victory and lift the inaugural title.

Gukirewa says the tournament was about much more than results, with the squad focused on building combinations and developing on-court chemistry ahead of future national commitments.

She says the victory was a bonus for the team, with players concentrating on strengthening connections and playing quality netball throughout the competition.

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The captain also reflected on Fiji Black’s journey through the tournament, which included an opening-round defeat to Fiji Blue.

Gukirewa says the team responded by spending time reviewing performances, working through combinations and strengthening relationships away from the court.

She says those efforts paid off in the final, with players executing their roles and producing one of their strongest performances of the tournament when it mattered most.

The win caps off an impressive campaign for Fiji Black and gives selectors plenty to consider as they prepare to name squads for upcoming international assignments, including the Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Tonga.