Six missing after boat fails to reach island

Authorities have suspended the search for six people who remain missing after a small fibreglass boat failed to arrive at its intended destination in Fiji’s Lau Group.

The 25-foot half-cabin vessel departed Namuka for Fulaga Island this morning but did not reach its destination.

Villagers carried out an initial search, but no trace of the boat or its occupants was found.

Search efforts were suspended because of adverse weather conditions and are expected to resume tomorrow, when conditions improve.

Article continues after advertisement

Police have appealed to mariners and communities along nearby coastal areas to remain alert for the missing vessel.

Anyone who sights the boat or has information that could assist the search is urged to contact Police or the Search and Rescue Centre on 331 8529 or 990 5296.

The latest disappearance marks another missing-at-sea incident within the past month.