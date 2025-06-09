Four police officers charged over alleged assault

[File Photo]

Four police officers have been charged in relation to the alleged assault of a man in August 2024 and are expected to appear in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Police say the alleged incident occurred after the officers questioned the victim for allegedly causing trouble at a barbecue stall on the morning of August 25, 2024.

It is alleged the victim was assaulted during the encounter, while one of the officers is also accused of stealing the victim’s personal belongings.

Following legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the four officers have each been jointly charged with one count of acts intended to cause grievous harm.

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One of the officers also faces an additional charge of theft.

The Fiji Police Force says all four officers have been interdicted while court proceedings are underway.

Police say they maintain a zero-tolerance approach to officers who abuse their legal authority.

The Force says that the Internal Affairs Division investigates any complaints against officers, while any criminal matters are referred to the Criminal Investigations Department before being assessed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.