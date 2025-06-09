Australia pushes for stronger Pacific unity

[Photo: RIYA MALA]

Australia says it wants a stronger and more united Pacific region as leaders prepare for today’s Pacific Islands Forum meeting.

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong says that their key priority is to help build a region that is better equipped to respond to major challenges, including climate change, health, and economic pressures and growing geopolitical uncertainty.

Wong says the Pacific is living through a period of increasing global uncertainty, making regional cooperation more important than ever.

She says a united Pacific can better protect the region’s peace, security and stability while creating stronger economies and healthier communities.

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“We want a region which can deal with the very large challenges which we know we are experiencing, whether they are the health challenges that we’re discussing today, the economic challenges which we know about, or the geopolitical reality, which is we live in a much more uncertain world.”

Wong says regionalism is one of the most effective ways Pacific countries can work together on shared challenges and strengthen their collective voice on the international stage.

She says Australia hopes the Forum meeting will deepen cooperation among Pacific nations and support long-term regional resilience and development.

Wong adds that stronger partnerships across the Pacific are essential to ensuring the region is better prepared for future challenges and opportunities.