Joint task force arrests four in drug raids

[File Photo]

A joint task force has arrested four men following a series of anti-drug operations in the Western Division this week.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe says one suspect has been charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs after a raid along the Nadi Back Road on Wednesday.

Police say officers from the Fiji Police Force, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Detector Dog Unit seized substances that tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana during the operation.

The accused is expected to appear in the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

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Two further raids were carried out yesterday at a car wash in Nadi and a home in Natabua, resulting in the arrest of three men.

Police say white substances believed to be illicit drugs were seized and have been sent for forensic analysis.

Meanwhile, a suspect arrested during a separate joint task force raid in Lautoka earlier this week has also been charged and appeared in the Lautoka Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police are urging members of the public to report drug-related activities by calling the Crime Stoppers line on 1681.