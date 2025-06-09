Search resumes for missing boat carrying six people

[Photo: FILE]

Search has resumed for the missing fibreglass boat carrying six people after it failed to arrive at Fulaga Island from Namuka Island yesterday.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Fiji was activated after receiving a report yesterday evening that the half-cabin fibreglass boat, powered by a 40-horsepower outboard engine, left Namuka at around 10am but did not reach its destination.

Three fibreglass boats had reportedly departed Namuka for Fulaga, but only two arrived safely.

Relevant authorities, mariners and nearby communities have been alerted as search efforts continue.

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The search is being hampered by adverse weather conditions, with strong winds and rough to very rough seas affecting the area.

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is urging mariners travelling between Namuka, Fulaga and surrounding waters to keep a close watch for the missing white half-cabin fibreglass boat and its occupants.

Anyone with information that could assist the search is urged to contact the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Fiji on the toll-free number 1539 or report it to the nearest police station.

MSAF is also reminding all small-boat operators to closely monitor official weather forecasts and marine warnings, avoid travelling in unsafe conditions, and ensure their vessels are seaworthy and equipped with adequate fuel, lifejackets, reliable communication equipment and other essential safety gear.

The active search will continue, with further updates to be released as information is confirmed.