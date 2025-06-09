Support driving St Vincent's Raluve campaign

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

St Vincent College manager Salote Nainoka has credited the school’s supporters for helping the Under-16 side reach the Weet-Bix Raluve national quarter-finals.

The side will take on Bucalevu Secondary School at Ganilau Park in Savusavu tomorrow, looking to continue its impressive run despite falling short in the Eastern Zone final.

Nainoka says the team has drawn strength from the backing of supporters both at home and abroad.

“First of all, I would like to thank the Almighty God for bringing us this far. We’ve got supporters worldwide, our parish priest back in Natovi, our school principal, the teachers and the students.”

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She also acknowledged the strong local support the team has received throughout the season.

“We’ve seen them coming out in numbers to support us.”

Despite the recent defeat, Nainoka remains proud of her players and what they have achieved so far.

“Even though we lost, I am still proud of the girls. I am proud of their achievements and how far we have reached.”

With a quarter-final berth awaiting, the focus has now shifted to preparation.

“We are going to go back, regroup, refocus, reset and get ready for the Raluve quarter-finals.”

St Vincent will meet Bucalevu Secondary tomorrow with a place in the national semi-finals on the line.