Vietnam's top leader To Lam to visit Australia, New Zealand to strengthen partnerships

[Source: Reuters]

Vietnam’s top leader, To Lam, will visit Australia and New Zealand next week as ​part of efforts to bolster partnerships and enhance cooperation in science and technology, the government said in a statement.

Lam will travel from August 9 to 14, ​the government said without specifying the timeline ​for each country.

Since first becoming General Secretary in ⁠2024, Lam has pursued an intensive diplomatic ​travel agenda.

Vietnam upgraded its ties with Australia to its ​highest tier in 2024, seeking to expand cooperation in climate, environment, energy, defense, security, economic ties, and education.

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Vietnam’s vast untapped ​mineral deposits also make it an attractive ​partner for Australia, a leading producer of critical minerals used in smartphones ⁠and automobiles.

During Lam’s visit, Vietnam and Australia are expected to sign 12 to 16 agreements covering areas such as education, digital transformation, agriculture, and ​healthcare.

In New Zealand, ​officials anticipate ⁠the signing of five to six agreements, according to a source familiar ​with the plans.

The two countries aim ​to ⁠strengthen ties “across food and fibre, education, tourism, technology, aviation and investment, supporting more exports and jobs here ⁠at ​home,” New Zealand Prime Minister ​Christopher Luxon said in a statement.