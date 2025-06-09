Democracy needs women leaders, says Jitoko

[Photo: LITIA CAVA]

A democratic gap remains as Fijian women seek space in Parliament.

With only five women currently serving as Members of Parliament, the gap between participation and political leadership remains a key concern.

The issue was highlighted by Parliament Speaker Filimone Jitoko during the Speaker’s debate at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

The debate focused on the theme: “From Participation to Representation: How do we increase women in Parliament?”

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Jitoko said democracy goes beyond voting and public discussions.

He said it must also allow citizens to become decision-makers and have a role in shaping national priorities.

Parliament, he said, and other decision-making bodies are stronger when they reflect the people they represent.

The Speaker said women continue to make significant contributions in sectors such as business, law, medicine and education. However, many still face challenges when entering politics.

He identified family responsibilities, limited political networks, social expectations, online criticism and stereotypes as barriers affecting women’s political participation.

“Women’s representation in Parliament is not merely a women’s issue. It is a democratic issue.”

Jitoko said the issue was not about women’s ability to lead. It is about creating opportunities and removing obstacles that prevent more women from stepping forward.

He stressed that women’s representation is not only a women’s issue but a democratic one. He said inclusive leadership brings wider perspectives and strengthens public trust.

The Speaker called on political parties, civil society organisations, educational institutions and communities to develop practical ways to support more women in political leadership.

The debate brought together government and opposition representatives, political groups and young leaders to discuss how Fiji can move from women’s participation in public life to stronger representation in Parliament.

The panel featured Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu, Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran, lawyers Akanisi Nabalarua and Adi Litia Cakobau Nailatikau and youth advocate Kava Masilagi.