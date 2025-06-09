Fareed seeks suspended sentence

The lawyer representing Mohammed Fareed has asked the court to impose a suspended sentence following his conviction on two counts of indecent assault.

Fareed, the former Chief Executive of Fijian Holdings Limited, was convicted of indecently assaulting a young female subordinate on two separate occasions.

The court found he subjected the complainant to unwanted physical contact without her consent, with her evidence supported by an audio recording accepted by the court.

Both the defence and the State presented their sentencing submissions today.

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Fareed’s lawyer has also asked the court not to record a conviction against his client.

The State, however, is seeking a custodial sentence of between 12 months and four years, and has also asked the court to formally record the conviction.

The Magistrates Court will deliver its sentencing decision on the 27th of this month.