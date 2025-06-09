Group welcomes Fiji-Israel caucus initiative

[Photo: FILE]

An international Christian organisation has welcomed Fiji’s decision to establish a Parliamentary Friends of Israel Caucus, saying it will strengthen relations between Fiji and Israel.

The group says the new caucus will also connect Fiji’s parliamentarians with lawmakers from other countries that support closer ties with Israel.

Senior Vice President of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, Dr David Parsons, says the caucus is another step toward strengthening Fiji’s relationship with Israel.

“As Christians, we believe that faith can inform our politics. There’s room for faith in the public square…”

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Parsons states Fiji’s recent decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem showed its commitment to Israel, and the new parliamentary caucus will build on that relationship.

He says that the opening of the caucus is only a natural second step as it now connects Fiji with like-minded legislators from around the world.

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka says the caucus will create opportunities for Fiji’s parliamentarians to work more closely with colleagues in Israel and other countries.

“So it’s a great initiative. I’m really looking forward to engaging with my colleagues in the Knesset and in other 64 countries all over the world. Parliamentarians need each other.”

The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem says it has offices in more than 95 countries and has supported relations between Christians and Israel since 1980.