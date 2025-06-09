Fiji cocoa industry targets global demand

[File Photo]

Fiji’s cocoa industry continues to expand, with local cocoa exporter Cacao Fiji outlining plans to engage thousands of farmers and boost export volumes to meet growing international demand.

Founder Arif Khan says the company recently exported one metric ton of cocoa to the United States and the cocoa market demand remains far greater.

“What we need is not one ton. We need one container, which consists of 12 tons. Maybe we need five containers in the near future.”

Khan projects that within one to two years, exports could reach 50 metric tons, directly impacting more than 1,000 farmers and the long-term goal is to build a smallholder-driven industry involving up to 10,000 farmers, creating livelihoods in rural communities where unemployment and poverty remain high.

Article continues after advertisement

Cacao Fiji first gained global recognition in 2015 after securing a top 50 placement at the International Cocoa Awards in France, which placed Fijian-grown cocoa on the map.

Since then, exports have reached chocolate makers in Canada, Australia, the U.S., and the U.K., with Fiji’s unique fruity-flavoured cocoa winning awards abroad.

Khan says investors are being encouraged to support planting initiatives and commercial expansion, including plans for a new factory to produce cocoa powder and butter.

He added that diversification into cocoa and coffee complements Fiji’s sugar industry and strengthens the agricultural sector.

“We want cocoa to be a smallholder farmer-driven industry… truly, if you’re talking about milestones, we are talking about impacts into the communities.”

The company’s first-ever exports are already underway to the U.S. and New Zealand, with shipments to Australia being prepared.