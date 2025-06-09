Fiji Rugby defends Fijiana-Deans scheduling

[Source: File]

Fiji Rugby has defended its decision to stage the Vodafone Fijiana XV Test against South Africa on the same day as the Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve national quarter-finals, saying the occasion is about celebrating the entire rugby pathway.

In a statement today, the union acknowledged public discussion surrounding Saturday’s schedule but stressed that the arrangement was designed to showcase rugby from the grassroots to the international level.

The Vodafone Fijiana XV will host the Springbok Women in a World Rugby-sanctioned Test at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva before the national schools quarter-finals get underway.

Fiji Rugby says the fixture represents a significant milestone for women’s rugby in Fiji and the Pacific while also providing young players with an opportunity to witness international rugby firsthand.

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Chief Executive Koli Sewabu says the organisation remains committed to growing the women’s game and increasing its visibility.

“The Vodafone Fijiana XV are not only representing Fiji this weekend, but they are also inspiring the next generation of young girls and boys who dream of wearing the white jersey.”

Sewabu encouraged supporters to arrive early and get behind the national side.

“This Test Match is an important international occasion for Fiji Rugby, and we encourage every supporter to arrive early, stand behind our women and create an atmosphere worthy of a Test Match.”

He added that the day was designed to connect the country’s future stars with its current international representatives.

“We wanted our school players to witness what international rugby looks like, and we wanted our Fijiana players to know that an entire generation is watching and drawing inspiration from them.”

Fiji Rugby Board Member Cathy Wong also described the Test as one of the most important events on the rugby calendar, saying it presents a unique opportunity to inspire the next generation of female players.

“Every girl watching from the stands should be able to see herself one day wearing the Fijiana jersey. That is the legacy we hope this occasion will leave.”

Fiji Rugby also acknowledged the support of its sponsors and commercial partners in making the South Africa tour possible despite the logistical and financial challenges involved in hosting an international Test series.

The union is urging fans to support both the Vodafone Fijiana XV and the schools taking part in the Deans and Raluve quarter-finals.