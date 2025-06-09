Every team is tough, says RKS

[Photo: 2000 PRODUCTION PHOTOGRAPHY/ FACEBOOK]

Defending Vodafone Deans Under 18 champions, Ratu Kadavulevu School, know tomorrow’s quarterfinal clash against Ra High School will be an interesting one.

RKS Assistant Coach, Jone Ketedromo, says they’re not underestimating any team.

Some players from both teams met in April this year in the rugby league semifinals, where RKS U19 beat Ra High 28-24 at Churchill Park.

Ra was the reigning Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League champs before RKS beat them in April.

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Tomorrow, RKS will start as favourites because they’re defending Deans champions.

However, Ketedromo says the new format introduced this year is interesting because every team has a chance to win.

Ketedromo says for RKS, they need to focus on themselves.

Ra High hosts RKS at 1:40pm tomorrow at Garvey Park in Tavua in the U18 quarterfinal, followed by the Cuvu College and Nasinu Secondary School match at 3:05pm.

You can watch the six games at Garvey Park live tomorrow on VITI+ for $55FJD.

Meanwhile, the six games at the HFC Stadium, including the Fijiana and South Africa match in Suva, will also air live on VITI+ for $55FJD.

The Test match is the curtain-raiser to the other two U18 quarterfinals between Lelean Memorial School and Ratu Navula College at 4:30pm, plus the Suva Grammar School versus Ba Provincial Freebird Institute match at 5:55pm.