Trio remanded over Valelevu property break-in

[File Photo]

Three men have been remanded in custody for their alleged involvement in a break-in case in Valelevu, Nasinu.

They appeared in the Nasinu Magistrates Court this morning.

Police say the men, aged 35, 36 and 46, were arrested by officers from the Serious Organised Crime and Intelligence Department and the Criminal Investigations Department.

The property is linked to an unexplained wealth case currently before the courts.

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The trio has been jointly charged with one count of damaging property, unlawful possession of illicit drugs and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

They first appeared in court on Monday and were remanded to allow the court to determine their bail application.

Their bail application hearing will be held today.