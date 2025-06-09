New champion guaranteed at Secondary Schools Championship

[Photo: FIJI FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION/ FACEBOOK]

The 2026 Extra Fiji Secondary Schools Football Championship is set to feature new champions in two major grades after defending title holders failed to qualify for the tournament.

Fiji Secondary Schools Football Association president Aminesh Ram revealed during today’s pool draw that qualification this year proved highly competitive, resulting in several traditional powerhouses missing out.

“This year, we again have 56 teams, 20 Under-19, 20 girls, eight Under-15 and eight Under-17 boys teams.”

Among the notable absentees are former regular participants Kamil Muslim College and Natabua High School.

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Ram also confirmed that defending champions Tabia College and Labasa College will not be returning to defend their crowns.

“This year we will have a new Under-19 winner because Tabia College could not qualify to defend their title. We will also have a new winner in the Under-17 category because Labasa College could not qualify to defend their title.”

The championship will also welcome a new face, with Lautoka Muslim College qualifying for the tournament for the first time in the Under-19 division.

The competition will feature 56 teams across four grades, with schools from around the country set to battle for national honours.