Science key to strengthening Fiji's climate response

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Science will play a critical role in helping Fiji and the Pacific respond to the growing impacts of climate change.

This was highlighted by Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya during a visit to the Pacific Community’s regional office in Narere yesterday.

The visit gave the Minister an overview of the organisation’s scientific and technical work supporting Fiji and other Pacific Island countries ahead of the Pre-COP31 and COP31 climate negotiations.

Presentations focused on climate science, oceans, fisheries, agriculture, geoscience and climate finance, highlighting how scientific evidence is helping Pacific nations strengthen resilience and guide policy decisions.

Article continues after advertisement

Tabuya also toured the Centre for Pacific Crops and Trees, where she viewed Pacific plant conservation efforts and learned about research supporting food security and biodiversity.

She was also shown an interactive model illustrating the projected impacts of sea-level rise on Tuvalu and how science is informing climate adaptation planning across the region.

The Minister says science remains one of Fiji’s strongest tools in addressing climate change, enabling the country and the Pacific to advocate with evidence and develop solutions that protect communities and the environment.

Pacific Community Deputy Director-General Dr Andrew Jones says the Pacific is not only on the frontline of climate change but is also helping lead global responses through Pacific-led scientific research.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change says it will continue working closely with the Pacific Community to strengthen science-based climate action and amplify Pacific priorities at upcoming international climate negotiations.