Fiji backs global call for updated WHO study

Fiji has joined over 30 countries in supporting a resolution calling for the World Health Organization to update its research on the health consequences of nuclear war.

This was highlighted by Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa at the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

The resolution seeks to revisit landmark WHO studies from the 1980s and 1990s, integrating modern scientific advancements and addressing current global nuclear threats.

Article continues after advertisement

Ravunawa says the WHO remains the only international body with the mandate to lead this work, adding that it is essential for Member States to be informed of the risks to public health.

He adds that a group of co-sponsors, which includes countries such as Austria, Indonesia, New Zealand, and South Africa, has held eight informal consultations to ensure consensus on the resolution text.

Ravunawa also stresses WHO’s constitutional role in promoting peace and security through health, and calls for the Assembly to adopt the resolution by consensus.

He adds if endorsed, the resolution will prompt WHO to undertake a comprehensive review, updating its findings to support global preparedness and policy responses.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.