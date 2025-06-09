Fiji and PNG join forces to protect Pacific Tuna

Fiji and Papua New Guinea must deepen their trade partnership to drive regional integration and protect the Pacific’s vital fisheries, says Acting Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

He states trade and investment between the two countries can expand, with opportunities to scale up supply chains, diversify products, and reinforce their leadership in Pacific regionalism.

Kamikamica points to the two countries influence at the World Trade Organisation, where joint advocacy helped secure the WTO Fisheries Subsidies Agreement, known as FISH1, which curbs harmful subsidies that fuel illegal and unregulated fishing.

“Fiji and PNG trade and investment can grow further. We can scale up our supply chains, diversify the products we trade, and strengthen our position as leaders in Pacific regionalism.”



[Photo Credit: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

With Fiji ratifying FISH1, Kamikamica said Papua New Guinea’s ratification would bolster regional credibility in ongoing FISH2 negotiations.

He also highlights emerging opportunities, including interest from development partners such as the United Arab Emirates, which seeks a comprehensive economic partnership with the Pacific.

Kamikamica stresses Fiji is ready to work with PNG to ensure such agreements address the unique needs of Small Island Developing States while attracting investment into key sectors.

