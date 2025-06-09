FHEC allocates grants to boost education services

Nikotemo Sopepa (left)

Pasifika Communities University today received it’s first-ever 2025–2026 grant from the Fiji Higher Education Commission.

Registrar, Nikotemo Sopepa, extended his gratitude to the government, stating that with this support the university will now be able to develop its own curriculum and enhance its human resources.

He adds that in the coming years, the university is also planning to establish new faculties.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are stepping to new faculties within the university that is the School of Pacific Philosophy and Engineering Science and the School of Ecology, Resilience and Development. So, this funds will go to the development of these schools, of these curriculums with the hope that next year and 2027 both faculties.”

He says that the university also caters for students who drop out of high school, providing them with opportunities to gain skills and improve their employability.

Today, the Fiji Higher Education Commission signed its 2025–2026 Grant Agreement with nine universities.

This assistance will enable the institutions to enhance the delivery of education services for students.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.