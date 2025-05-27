Feasibility study to guide future of Provincial Education

[Photo Credit: Ministry of itaukei Affairs/ Facebook]

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has signed an agreement with Elite Management Consulting to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study on Provincial Education.

The Ministry says the agreement is part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen education outcomes for iTaukei students.

The independent study will provide a detailed report on the current state of Provincial Education, enabling the Ministry to develop strategic policy advice on the way forward.

It will also assess the availability and quality of educational resources and infrastructure across the 14 provinces.

According to the Ministry, the study is designed to ensure every child has access to quality education that incorporates and respects iTaukei culture and values.

The feasibility study will identify training and skills gaps, and recommend priority study areas where scholarships should be directed at technical and vocational education, undergraduate, and postgraduate levels, including master’s and doctoral degrees.

The Ministry says the findings will support more targeted investment in education and workforce development, aligned with resource endowments and emerging labor market trends.

