FCLC ready for Farmers Economic Summit

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

The Fiji Crop and Livestock Council will host the Farmers Economic Summit this week, aimed at empowering farmers to take an active role in the agriculture sector.

Chief Executive Jiu Daunivalu is optimistic that attendance will exceed last year’s 250 participants.

Daunivalu says they want to empower farmers to move beyond being just producers, to become entrepreneurs and partners in agribusiness.

The summit, themed “Empowering Farmers for Sustainable Agriculture,” will cover topics like increasing farm productivity, reducing poverty, and improving community wellbeing. Broader goals include food security, sustainable land use, environmental protection, and biodiversity conservation.

Building on last year’s successful Farmers’ Forum, Daunivalu emphasizes FCLC’s commitment to creating an inclusive, interactive platform.

She is encouraging farmers, industry partners, government representatives, and community members to attend, exchange ideas, and learn from one another.

The two-day event will feature presentations, panel discussions, and a Farmers and Agri-Inputs Exhibition.

Daunivalu says suppliers and service providers will exhibit agricultural tools, machinery, and inputs, giving farmers direct access to valuable resources.

The two-day Summit will be held on Wednesday and Thursday at the National Gymnasium in Suva.

