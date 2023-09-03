Executive teachers to be appointed

The Education Ministry is in the process of appointing executive teachers in primary schools.

Speaking during the Head Teachers Conference, Minister Aseri Radrodro highlighted the need to bolster students’ critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Radrodro says this will boost teacher’s confidence and creativity.

He is calling for patience to ensure a transparent and effective process.

“We will have to ensure that the process are properly followed and adhered to so that we don’t get to be hunted.”

Education stakeholders have welcomed the move by the Ministry.

Fiji Teachers Union President Muniappa Gounder welcomes the move by the Ministry and says this will help uplift students’ performance in schools.

“These ETs were able to help mentor those young teachers who are teaching the lower primary; now, by doing that, these ET teachers were able to lift the standard of literacy and numeracy at that level.”

Head Teachers Association President Viliame Mulo says the appointment of executive teachers will, to some extent, ease the burden on the current staff.

“Executive teachers are like head teachers in small schools. It is just a stepping stone in leadership, like a success, and I am really glad.”

Over 800 executive teacher positions were introduced in 1996 for those teachers who missed out on head teacher or assistant head teacher promotions.