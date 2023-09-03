Esteemed Pacific figures to feature in FNU leadership seminar

FNU Acting Vice Chancellor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba

The Fiji National University will be hosting a leadership seminar tomorrow, featuring prominent figures from the Pacific Island region.

FNU Acting Vice Chancellor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says the Pacific Elders Voice, an independent group of leaders will provide guidance and advice on how to strengthen Pacific resilience.

The seminar will include former Minister and diplomat Kaliopate Tavola, former Kiribati President, Anete Tong, former Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Dame Meg Taylor, former president of Marshall Islands Dr Hilda Heine, former member of United States Congress Professor Robert Underwood, Thomas Remengesau the former president of Palau, former Prime Minister of Tuvalu Enele Sopoaga, former academics Professor Konai Thaman and Dr Mahendra Kumar.

Baba says the seminar is particularly important in light of the current and future environmental, security and human rights threats facing the region.

“So they provide that kind of advice, they try not to be political so when called in moments of hardship, even in moments of peace, when people have their conventions, these are the leaders we resort to to give us some direction, some kind of over-arching they bring through their advice with years of experience of running nations across the Pacific.”

Baba says she hopes members of the public will understand the enormity of the opportunity to have the Pacific Elders come and talk about a range of issues that are affecting the region.

The Leadership Seminar will begin at 4:30pm tomorrow at the FNU College of Business, Hospitality & Tourism Studies new lecture theatre at the Nasinu Campus.