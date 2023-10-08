QVS celebrates 70 years of excellence

QVS boys showcase their Meke.

Queen Victoria School marked its 70th anniversary with a grand celebration attended by prominent figures, alumni, students, and well-wishers.

President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere while delivering a poignant address, highlights the school’s rich history, remarkable achievements, and enduring legacy.

Ratu Wiliame praises the students for their exemplary performance of a traditional Fijian ceremony, showcasing their deep cultural knowledge and expertise.

“It has been evident that the sons of QVS played a crucial role in the preparing of the i-Taukei community for self-determination and self-governance.”

Ratu Wiliame attributes QVS’s success to the dedication of its principals, hardworking staff, and committed parents, guardians, and students.



President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

He acknowledges QVS’s pivotal role in shaping Fiji’s future leaders over the past seven decades, emphasizing the institution’s founding vision by Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna in 1953, which aimed to prepare iTaukei chiefs’ sons for traditional leadership roles.

The theme of the celebration, “Recognizing the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Affirming the Future,” resonated with the President as he noted QVS’s critical role in Fiji’s path to independence in 1970, preparing the iTaukei community for self-determination and self-governance.

Queen Victoria School, whose history dates back to 1879, when it was established to educate chiefs’ children aged 12 to 16, has evolved over the years.

It officially commenced classes in Yanawai in 1883, making it the colony’s first government school. After various relocations, it now celebrates its 70th anniversary at its current location in Tailevu.