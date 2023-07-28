New deal to nurture local pilots and aircraft engineers

More Fijians will now be able to join Fiji’s National Airlines as pilots and aircraft engineers.

This will be made possible through a new Memorandum of Understanding signed between Fiji Airways and the Tertiary Scholarships and Loan Service today.

The MoU enables Fiji Airways to administer a TSLS-sponsored Cadet Pilot scheme providing a pathway for young Fijians to apply for scholarships that develop candidates to the minimum entry requirement to join the airline.

Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says this scholarship pathway benefits both the airline and young Fijians who aspire to Fly for Fiji.

“Fiji Airways needs up to 200 qualified airline pilots over the next decade. To educate and train a young Fiji National to the correct standard for entry into our jet fleets can take up to six years. We will be looking at taking up to 20 candidates per year and we will then select for the scholarship program, and they’ll follow as Fiji Airways specified two-year tuition program.”

Selection to this Fiji Airways Cadet Pilot Program will be conditional on the candidates’ being assessed on their capacity to become a fully qualified, Airline Transport Pilot License holder.

Fiji Airways will perform an initial assessment as the TSLS appointed Selection Agency by conducting airline industry-specific testing and basic handling assessment using the facilities of the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy.

Graduates will enter Fiji Link as trainee First Officers and follow a structured development pathway onto the narrow-body jet fleet in three to four years.

Similarly, the National Airline needs up to 100 qualified aircraft engineers over the next decade and developing graduates can take up to seven years.

Under the MoU, Fiji Airways will administer a TSLS sponsored Apprentice Engineer scheme for scholarships to become Licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineers.

Entry will be conditional on the candidates’ assessed aptitude to become a fully Licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineer.

Viljeon says up to 12 candidates per year will be inducted into the programme.

Once graduated the Apprentice will enter Fiji Airways Engineering facility and undergo a salaried modern apprenticeship programme to create a new generation of Licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineers.