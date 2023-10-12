More than 60 teachers resign monthly: Kuruleca

[File Photo]

This year has witnessed a concerning trend with approximately 67 teacher resignations occurring each month.

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca highlights that this has resulted in a total of 461 resignations between January and June of which 440 are teaching staff.

Kuruleca says this mass exodus of educators has created a significant challenge as it’s proving difficult to fill the vacant positions in a timely manner.

The education sector in Fiji akin to many Pacific Island nations, Kuruleca states grapples with a multitude of shared risks that profoundly affect the delivery of education services and the well-being of students.

These challenges, she notes encompass the perennial threat of natural disasters, with Fiji having weathered two Category 5 tropical cyclones that wreaked havoc on its schools.

Kuruleca also notes that the successful rehabilitation efforts following Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016 were only made possible through the vital support of donor partners, most notably DFAT.

Furthermore, she adds that climate change remains an ever-looming menace, as coastal erosion jeopardizes school facilities, especially in maritime zones.

Kuruleca says that the menace of landslides has also emerged as a pressing issue, stemming not only from heavy rainfall but also due to blocked drainage and land reclamation activities.

The PS also emphasizes that the number of landslides has been steadily rising in Fiji, with some of these incidents occurring perilously close to school facilities.