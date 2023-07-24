Meeting the needs of teachers and students crucial

The Education Ministry is working closely with donor partners to ensure teachers and students are given the support they need.

Minister Aseri Radrodro says the Ministry is adamant about maintaining that the quality of education in the country is not affected.

Radrodro says one of the requests raised by the community and stakeholders is the need for schools to have teacher quarters.

Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro.

He says schools without quarters tend to make teachers suffer, and it’s the responsibility of the ministry to make sure that teachers are provided with appropriate accommodation.

“And therefore we are obligated to ensure that teachers that are sent by the Ministry of Education are accorded proper quarters, teaching teacher quarters, and living standards that will not compromise the quality of their delivery in the classrooms.”

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry, in collaboration with the Japanese government, continues to implement and execute its school development projects.

While school development programs are in progress, the Education Minister continues to hold discussions with parents, school management, and relevant stakeholders to discuss other areas for improvement.