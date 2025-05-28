Education is the foundation of our future: Codro

Labasa College Head Boy Sevanaia Codro

Education is a powerful tool that every Fijian should embrace for the future of the nation achievement and success.

This was the message shared by Labasa College Head Boy Sevanaia Codro, who drew inspiration from the legacy of the late Ratu Sir Lalabalavu Sukuna.

He highlighted the enduring values embodied by the revered statesman, which were dignity, discipline, service, and vision.

“Ratu Sukuna was so inspirational. He not only contributed to Fiji’s growth but also helped shape our society. He made education so important for one’s success.”

Codro adds that viewing the displayed information and achievements of the late statesman at the celebration booths was truly inspiring.

The Ratu Sukuna Day national celebration continues tonight at Subrail Park Ground 2.

