Domestic violence remains a concern: Tabuya

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation reviewed a total of 10,445 calls regarding domestic violence from August 2018 to February 2023.

The lowest number of calls received was in the fiscal year 2018-2019, and this is probably due to lack of awareness of the existence of the helpline, which was introduced in that fiscal year itself.

The number of calls has gradually increased over the years as the service has gained more recognition through increased awareness and public information released by the Ministry.

Article continues after advertisement

Within 6 months, from August 2022 to February 2023. The Ministry intercepted 858 calls; of these, 38% were from domestic violence survivors themselves, and 17% were from bystanders. 78% of these calls were from females, and 22% of the calls were from men.

“We have not been able to compile March as we have literally just had March behind us so it is only up to February. We can provide the statistics for March once we gather that information.”

Lynda Tabuya, the Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, says the Ministry is disturbed by the increasing rate of abuse we are experiencing.