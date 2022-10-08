Digitalization of markets launched

Minister for Communications Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and a few Market vendors in Nadi market today.

Market vendors in Nadi will now have more access to information following the launch of Walesi and free WIFI in the town’s two main markets.

Vendors were all smiles today, knowing that they now have access to information and entertainment while selling their products.

Minister for Communications Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this digitalization program will provide a building block to achieving national equality.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that accessing information through walesi in these markets is vital as most of these vendors travel from rural communities.

“ Because we know that there are matters of national importance that people are interested in which they would want to watch. So for example this afternoon, the deans rugby final people would want to watch it and it will be shown on walesi, so we can have that shown here.”

The Minister reassures that this initiative will be carried out across all markets in the country.