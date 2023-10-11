Four suspects in custody for series of thefts and robberies

Four people are in police custody for their alleged involvement in a series of thefts of motor vehicles and aggravated robberies against taxi drivers.

They are being detained at the Lautoka Police Station for crimes they allegedly committed.

They include a 23-year-old labourer and 26-, 21-, and 17-year-old unemployed males, all from Delaitomuka.

It is alleged that on the first of this month, they assaulted a taxi driver at Covuli Street, Lautoka, robbed him of his phone, and later drove away in his taxi.

The taxi and the phone were later recovered.

On the fourth of this month, they hired a taxi from Lautoka City to Natabua Seaside, where they robbed the 40-year-old taxi driver of $500 along with his phone and drove away in his taxi.

The taxi was later abandoned, and his phone was recovered.

Later on the seventh of this month, they robbed a 31-year-old taxi driver at Naikabula, Lautoka.

They stole his iPhone and drove away in his taxi, which was later abandoned; however, the phone was recovered.

Charges are expected to be laid soon, and they are expected to be produced in court later today.