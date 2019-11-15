Home

FDB puts measures in place

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 20, 2020 4:35 pm
Fiji Development Bank

The Fiji Development Bank says it is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and has put in place measures to ensure business continuity and prevent the spread of the disease.

The bank says at the moment it is business as normal, but is working tirelessly to ensure that the wellbeing of its staff and those with whom they interact are protected.

FDB Acting Chief Executive, Saiyad Hussain says in order to minimize physical contact and service disruptions, customers are requested to make only essential visits to its branches.

These includes making repayments for those who do not have access to the bank’s loan repayment options via internet banking or M-PAISA Money Transfer.

Customers are being encouraged to contact their portfolio officers via telephone or email.

The Bank will be accepting soft copy of proposals and application forms where necessary.

