Vatia drug case hearing deferred

The hearing for the sixteen accused persons linked to the $3billion Vatia drug bust, which was scheduled for today, has been deferred to next Monday.

Presiding Judge, Justice Samuela Qica, adjourned the case due to personal reasons.

In the previous hearing, the State requested additional time to reassess the charges to determine which should proceed as substantive offences and which should be filed as conspiracy charges under the Illicit Drugs Control Act 2004.

At the next hearing on Monday, the State may withdraw certain charges or grant immunity to some of the accused persons.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.