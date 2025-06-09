Man charged over $10k online investment scam

A man in his 40s residing in Sigatoka has been charged by the Fiji Police Cyber Crime Task Force for allegedly obtaining $10,000 through a fake online investment scam.

The accused is alleged to have, between May and June 2023, obtained the money from the victim as payment for a fraudulent online investment.

After the victim’s repeated attempts to contact the accused failed, a report was lodged at the Rakiraki Police Station.

Article continues after advertisement

The accused has been charged with two counts of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception and one count of Possession of Property Suspected to be Proceeds of Crime.

He is expected to appear at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.