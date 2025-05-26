Coral reef conservation takes center stage

[File Photo]

Fiji aims to protect its coral reefs and support communities that depend on them through a new National Action Plan for Coral Reef Conservation.

To develop this plan, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, with support from the Wildlife Conservation Society, held a multi-stakeholder meeting in Suva.

The gathering brought together government officials, scientists, community leaders and conservation groups.

[Source: WCS – Fiji/Facebook]

The focus was on combining scientific knowledge with local insights to create a clear and practical strategy.

The plan will address the protection of marine life, food security and the well-being of communities reliant on coral reefs.

According to the Ministry, they will continue working together with stakeholders to finalize the plan, which is expected to be presented at international forums later this year.

