Concerns raised regarding waste disposal

Fijians have raised concerns regarding streets being filled with trash bags, and overflowing of dumpsites following Christmas.

The pervasive problem of random waste disposal has prompted calls for an increased number of trash bins as a deterrent.

A female market vendor Senimili Bainivalu expresses deep concern over people recklessly discarding waste from their vehicles.

“I don’t think it’s good it’s very bad it’s worse. People have to be taught how to keep their rubbish and not to throw rubbish around like on the side of the road and even the people travelling in cars I have seen it they throw rubbish outside and it not right”

Recognizing shared responsibility, another vendor Salesh Chand notes that the Suva City Council needs collective accountability from citizens.

“See the City Council is doing its job of collecting the waste but it’s the people that are not wise and put their rubbish after the trucks have collected their rubbish.”

Meanwhile, FBC News has also reached out to the Suva City Council for a comment regarding this issue and they are yet to respond.