Colonel Vananalagi assumes role as UN Advisor for Fiji

Colonel Siliva Vananalagi [Source: Supplied]

Fiji now has its first female Military and Police Advisor to the United Nations.

Colonel Siliva Vananalagi is the first woman to serve in this position.

Colonel Vananalagi is determined to fulfill Fiji’s commitment to global peacekeeping and gender equality, ensuring equal opportunities for women in the defense workforce.

Her primary role is to advance peacekeeping interests through coordination and information sharing with the disciplined forces in Fiji, advising Fiji’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations (PRUN).

Colonel Vananalagi will be the focal point for international peace and security matters for the Fiji Mission in New York, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Ministry of Home Affairs, and related government departments.

Having served in various roles with outstanding service for over 35 years, both locally and abroad, Colonel Vananalagi aims to fulfill her new role to the best of her abilities and looks forward to upholding the high standards required for the position.

In 2020-21, Colonel Vananalagi was appointed Chief Observer Group Golan with the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization based in Syria at Camp Faouar.

She expresses humility and honor at being accorded this opportunity, proud to serve her nation at Fiji’s mission in New York.