Collaborative drive for food security in rural communities

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways collaborates with the Live and Learn team to work in rural and informal settlements across Fiji.

The partnership has seen a steady growth in community empowerment, especially in terms of enhancing knowledge on food security.

Funding and support from the Australian Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) are currently facilitating the planting of over 210 fruit trees in Kilikali, Mataniborosisi, Waikerekere, and Bilo settlements.

Live and Learn Food Security Coordinator, Ponijese Korovulavula says that these are vulnerable communities that often miss out on the developments happening in the formal settlements.

He says that so much work and effort has gone into raising the standards for those living in the informal settlements helping these communities realize their potential in growing their own food.

Korovulavula says that this initiative is also an opportunity to maximize the available land space they have and also raise awareness and advocate on the importance of proper land use.

Community members express gratitude for the assistance and affirm their commitment to continue cultivating healthy fruits and vegetables for their families.