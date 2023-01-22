COC to decide tribunal judge: Turaga

Attorney General Siromi Turaga.

The Constitutional Offices Commission will discuss the appointment of a tribunal judge and two others to preside over the case against the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga confirmed this yesterday.

It is believed that this decision was made last Thursday after a Government nominee voted against the motion to suspend the SoE.

However, Saneem is now suspended on full pay pending a tribunal hearing.

This is expected to be discussed during the Commission’s meeting next Thursday.

“We will set up the tribunal go through to the COC, who will sit from the COC, terms and conditions, where they are going to sit, when they will sit, the remuneration, all those will be discussed. We cannot put them hanging there, it’s now on motion.”

Siromi says he won’t be able to divulge the nature of the misbehaviour allegations levied against Saneem.

He says Saneem’s fate will be determined by the tribunal.

He adds that the tribunal will first inform the Commission and the President about their decision.

The AG says he will then issue a public announcement after the deliberations.