CID checks on former AG ahead of bail hearing

The ongoing visits by police to former Attorney-General Aiayz Sayed-Khaiyum are part of their continuing investigation into his bail variation application.
This was confirmed by Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime, Loraini Seru.
Sayed-Khaiyum’s lawyer, Gul Fatima, earlier stated that family members informed them that CID officers arrived at the hospital on Tuesday evening seeking to see Sayed-Khaiyum and returned again yesterday.
Article continues after advertisement
Meanwhile, his bail variation matter is expected to be heard on Monday.
Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.
Advertisement