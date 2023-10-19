Churches stand in solidarity with Namosi landowners'

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Council of Churches has thrown its full support behind the plea made by Namosi landowners to halt the development spearheaded by the Namosi Joint Venture.

This move is a resounding testament to their commitment to ensuring that the development process is environmentally sustainable.

The Namosi Joint Venture is a mining project led by the Australian-based Newcrest Mining Limited.

Article continues after advertisement

President of the Fiji Council of Churches, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong, expresses their unwavering dedication to collaborate with the landowners to ensure that the development project does not receive approval until it meets rigorous sustainability criteria.

Archbishop Loy Chong urges the landowners of Namosi and Waidina in Naitasiri to persist in their efforts to prevent the Namosi Joint Venture from progressing any further.

He stresses the urgency of their actions, emphasizing that time is of the essence.

“This is a cause that resonates in many places, and your voices must be heard. We must join together in signing a petition to ensure that this development proceeds in a just and ethical manner.”

The Fiji Council of Churches has further thrown its weight behind an upcoming petition organized by the landowners, directed towards government executives.

The aim is to prompt swift and thorough attention to the matter.

It has come to FBCNews’ attention that the Namosi Joint Venture’s prospecting license, slated for renewal in August, remains in a state of suspension.

In a recent statement issued by the Ministry for Lands, there are plans to engage with Namosi landowners by the end of this month, underscoring the government’s commitment to addressing this pressing issue.