Children must embrace Ratu Sukuna’s legacy, says Tui Macuata

Children must be instilled with the values and legacy of Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna, including dignity, discipline, service, and vision.

These were the sentiments shared by the Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, during the soft launch of the Ratu Sukuna Day national celebrations held in Labasa.

He emphasised that the celebration serves as a platform to engage young people and to teach them that leadership is not defined by title or status, but by service, resilience, and commitment to a cause greater than oneself.

“Over the coming days, as we celebrate through traditional ceremonies, educational programs, art, music, and storytelling, let us remind our children who Ratu Sukuna was — and who they can become. Let his life be a compass that guides the dreams and ambitions of every young boy and girl in the North and across Fiji.”

The former President states that hosting the celebrations in Labasa recognises the Northern Division’s lasting contributions to national development and serves as a reminder that leadership and greatness know no geographical boundaries.

Ratu Wiliame also highlighted that the late Ratu Sukuna helped shape the foundation of modern Fiji, and his life was marked by sacrifice, vision, and an unwavering belief in unity and education.

He added that, under the theme “Celebrating Visionary Leadership in the North”, the celebrations are expected to conclude this Friday.

