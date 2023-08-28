Child hospitalized after consuming paint thinner

Lautoka Hospital.

A four-year-old child has been admitted to Lautoka Hospital after consuming paint thinner.

Police say the substance was stored in a clear plastic bottle at the child’s residence in Tagaqe, Sigatoka.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon, leading to the child being initially taken to Sigatoka Hospital and later transferred to Lautoka.

This event serves as a reminder to parents and guardians about the importance of supervision.

Authorities urge parents to thoroughly inspect their homes to prevent children from encountering harmful substances.

Police emphasize the necessity of keeping hazardous chemicals well out of children’s reach to prevent such unfortunate situations.