Cabinet reshuffle always on the card: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has emphasized that cabinet reshuffle is something that is always on the card.

Speaking during a press briefing yesterday where he made his stance on the matter of a casino supposedly to be built in Nadi, Rabuka was asked if he is still considering doing a reshuffle within his cabinet.

The PM had announced a major cabinet reshuffle earlier which was put on hold.

Rabuka says that the reshuffle is part of assessing the performance of the ministers and cabinet members.

He emphasized how crucial it is to assess public opinion and how responsive the people are to government initiatives.

“If the public or the people are not happy with how the governments are going, I’ll find out why they are not happy. If it’s a particular minister or the whole functioning of the cabinet, If the whole function of the cabinet, I talk to the whole cabinet. If it’s a minister, I talk to the minister, and a reshuffle will come after.”

Rabuka stressed that remedial action is necessary when he observes a reduction in the government’s effectiveness and cooperation with parliamentary procedures.

The Prime Minister reiterates that the relationship with these institutions is crucial, and any hindrance requires immediate attention.