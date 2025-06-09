Cabinet endorses major environmental reforms

[File Photo]

Cabinet has approved the first phase of amendments to the Environment Management Act 2005 and the Environment Management Regulations 2007.

The changes aim to modernise Fiji’s environmental management system by streamlining and digitizing the Environmental Impact Assessment process.

The reforms are designed to boost efficiency, transparency, and accountability, while strengthening compliance and institutional clarity.

Government says the move reflects its commitment to protecting Fiji’s natural environment and promoting sustainable development through smarter, digital governance.

